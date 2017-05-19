Shriners Football All-Stars Meet For Pregame Fish Fry

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The all-stars of the Al Amin Shriners Game met up Friday for a big pregame meal about 24 hours before the teams meet on the gridiron.



The West and East All-Stars met up at the Al Amin Shrine for a fish fry, with several of the teams' coaches on hand as well including East Coach Rick Rhoades (G-P) and West Coach Craig Charlton (Ray).



The Al Amin Shriners All-Star Game will be played Saturday at 7 pm at Buc Stadium.

