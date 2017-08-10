Sinton Looking to Skill Guys to Lead

SINTON 9KIII SPORTS) - Many teams around the area would be happy with an appearance in the second round, but most teams aren't the Sinton Pirates.

The Pirates took a step back last season after a three year stretch of going to either the state semifinal or region final.

Sinton will look to some talented skill players to try to get back to making deep playoff runs including senior receiver Andrew McGowan, who's verbally committed to division-one UTSA. Senior quarterback Colt Gorman is also back under center, a great 1-2 combo for the Pirates to build on as they look to contend with regional power Cuero.

