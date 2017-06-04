South Texas Showcase Gives Local Football Players Chance To Get Noticed And Improve

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The South Texas Showcase hit Corpus Christi this weekend.



The Showcase is a chance for high school football players to learn from former pros, college coaches, and other local high school coaches.



Seniors and upperclassmen worked out at Cabaniss Field Saturday, while underclassmen were on display Sunday.



College scouts were on hand, and the data from the workouts was recorded and will be sent to universities as well.



There are two other South Texas showcases scheduled this summer, both in the Rio Grande Valley. More information is available online.



