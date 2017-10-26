KIII
Close

SPORTS BLITZ - Week 9 Scores, Highlights and Live Stream

Flour Bluff improved to 6-1 on the season with the 41-13 win over Carroll.

Chris Thomasson and Travis Green, KIII 10:59 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from Week 9 of the Friday Night Sports Blitz, plus two Thursday games. Check back at 10:35 PM Friday for a live stream of the Blitz.
 
THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS:
-Flour Bluff Dominates Carroll



-Kingsville Exerts Some Road Rage Over Grulla

 

 
 
 
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories