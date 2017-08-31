St. John Paul II Centurions Sporting New Turf, Coach

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Saint John Paul II Centurions are getting a fresh start this offseason with a brand new turf, and a new head coach.

Andrew Leon comes over from West Oso where he was an assistant on both the football and basketball teams. He takes over a Centurions program that has taken its lumps over the last few years, with JP II last winning a district game back in 2012.

Leon talked today about getting the culture and mindset turned around, and that starts with getting the numbers up in preseason camp.

© 2017 KIII-TV