St. John Paul II Centurions Sporting New Turf, Coach

The Centurions are turning the page with another new head coach, this time bringing Andrew Leon over from West Oso.

August 31, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Saint John Paul II Centurions are getting a fresh start this offseason with a brand new turf, and a new head coach.
 
Andrew Leon comes over from West Oso where he was an assistant on both the football and basketball teams. He takes over a Centurions program that has taken its lumps over the last few years, with JP II last winning a district game back in 2012.
 
Leon talked today about getting the culture and mindset turned around, and that starts with getting the numbers up in preseason camp.
 

