Thursday Football: Miller, Moody Improve to 2-0

The Bucs have beaten both Carroll and King in back-to-back weeks.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:15 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Coastal Bend saw two high school games Thursday, both involving CCISD teams:

Miller 26, King 13 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Moody 28, S.A. Burbank 17 (HIGHLIGHTS)

