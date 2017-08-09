KIII
Tuloso-Midway Looking for Change Under Wade Miller

The Warriors have three wins combined over the last two seasons, something the new coach is looking to change in 2017.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:11 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - There are four new head coaches in District 30-5A this season including over at Tuloso-Midway.
 
The Warriors brought Wade Miller over from Woodsboro looking to shake things up in the program.
 
T-M only has three wins combined in the last two years and only one this past season. The Warriors say they want to shred that losing mentality, and they say the tough offseason practices under Miller already have them believing they can turn the page.
 
T-M opens the season on Friday, September 1st down in Laredo against the Nixon Mustangs.
 

