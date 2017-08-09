Tuloso-Midway Looking for Change Under Wade Miller

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - There are four new head coaches in District 30-5A this season including over at Tuloso-Midway.

The Warriors brought Wade Miller over from Woodsboro looking to shake things up in the program.

T-M only has three wins combined in the last two years and only one this past season. The Warriors say they want to shred that losing mentality, and they say the tough offseason practices under Miller already have them believing they can turn the page.

T-M opens the season on Friday, September 1st down in Laredo against the Nixon Mustangs.

© 2017 KIII-TV