UIL Splits Class 5A into Separate Football Divisions

AUSTIN (KIII SPORTS) - The UIL officially confirmed what many already knew was coming, that Class 5A will officially split into separate divisions starting in 2018, which will break up many local matchups.

The 11-team District 30-5A will be gone after next year, instead replaced by a separate Division-I district and a Division-II district. That means longer bus rides as local teams will once again be grouped with either Victoria, San Antonio or Laredo teams.

The local teams in separate divisions can still play each other in non-district play, but would no longer have a chance to meet in the playoffs. Classes 4A on down already have the split divisions.

The superintendents of the 5A schools voted in favor of the split 144-77.

