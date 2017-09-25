KIII
Veterans Memorial hungry for more wins

The Eagles are 4-0 to start the season, but are still hungry going forward.

Chris Thomasson and Travis Green, KIII 11:00 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

The Veterans Memorial Eagles are flying high after equaling their win total from last season in their first four games.The Eagles are 4-0 heading into a big matchup with fellow unbeaten CCISD team Miller. The Vets coaches and players are proud of the fact they've won their four games by an average of over 46 points a game, but know they've got to keep the momentum going against the Bucs and then into district play next week.

