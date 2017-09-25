Veterans Memorial hungry for more wins

The Veterans Memorial Eagles are flying high after equaling their win total from last season in their first four games.The Eagles are 4-0 heading into a big matchup with fellow unbeaten CCISD team Miller. The Vets coaches and players are proud of the fact they've won their four games by an average of over 46 points a game, but know they've got to keep the momentum going against the Bucs and then into district play next week.

