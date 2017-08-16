Veterans Memorial Looking to Close Out Games

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Veterans Memorial Eagles are looking to make some history this season by becoming the first team in the program's short history to make the playoffs.

The Eagles are the only team in the district to return every starter on offense since they had no seniors on that side of the ball last year in their first full season of varsity play. Veterans memorial had some big leads in ballgames they weren't able to hold last year, and now coach Cody Simper says he wants his team to use learn from that experience and finish out wins.

Simper's Eagles host Laredo Martin on Friday, September 1st to open the season. Vterans begins south zone play on October 5th at home against Flour Bluff.

