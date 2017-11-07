Veterans Memorial Looks to Make History Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The District 30-5A Championship Game thursday features two unbeaten teams, but one team has all the history (Calallen), while the other is trying to make history: Veterans Memorial.

The Eagles are just in their second year of varsity as they look for their first ever district title. Of course they're taking on a 'Cats program that has earned numerous honors throughout the years including Texas' all-time winningest coach in Phil Danaher.

Eagles coach Cody Simper talked about his guys taking their lumps last year and emerging to come out on the big stage this season.

The 9-0 eagles will head to the 9-0 'Cats' house Thursday night. The 30-5A Championship will kick off at 7:01 pm at Wildcat Stadium.

