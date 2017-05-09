CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The West Oso Bears appear to have their next football coach in their sights as the Bears have hired former Taft Greyhound coach Pete Guajardo next week.

Guajardo spent 11 years at Taft, leading the Greyhounds to a 65-54 record before moving to another role within the district last season.

Guajardo will be looking to change the culture at West Oso after the Bears have missed out on the playoffs in the last nine seasons. The Greyhounds reached the postseason in each of his last seven seasons.

