West Oso LB Hodge Signs with Javelinas

Hodge will play linebacker for a Javelinas team coming off a 9-3 record under Daren Wilkinson.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:00 PM. CST February 09, 2017

An already solid Javelinas' recruiting class added another piece today as West Oso's Keon Hodge signed on to play linebacker for Texas A&M-Kingsville.
 
Hodge signed his letter of intent at the Bears' gym in front of his family and friends. The newest Javelina talked about wanting to join a program that was not only close to home, but also one that's back on the up and up after a successful 9-3 season last year.
 
He'll finish out his West Oso career on the basketball court with a run at state and then with the track and field team.
 

