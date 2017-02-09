West Oso LB Hodge Signs with Javelinas

An already solid Javelinas' recruiting class added another piece today as West Oso's Keon Hodge signed on to play linebacker for Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Hodge signed his letter of intent at the Bears' gym in front of his family and friends. The newest Javelina talked about wanting to join a program that was not only close to home, but also one that's back on the up and up after a successful 9-3 season last year.

He'll finish out his West Oso career on the basketball court with a run at state and then with the track and field team.

