KIII
Close

H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights: Feb. 7th

West Oso 69, Aransas Pass 60

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:49 PM. CST February 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, February 7th:

BOYS:
30-5A
North Zone
Calallen 46, Ray 67

South Zone
Flour Bluff 54, King 70
Moody 81, Carroll 60

31-4A
Aransas Pass 60, #5 West Oso 69 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Orange Grove 55, Sinton 49 (HIGHLIGHTS)

29-2A
#6 Port Aransas 74, Refugio 10

GIRLS:
30-5A 2nd Place Tiebreaker
Tuloso-Midway 51, Alice 62
*Alice clinches 2nd seed in North Zone; T-M is 3rd seed

31-4A
Aransas Pass 43, West Oso 59 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Sinton 29, Orange Grove 60

29-2A
Port Aransas 37, Refugio 33

TAPPS
#2 Incarnate Word 63, St. John Paul II 46


 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories