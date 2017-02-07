H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights: Feb. 7th

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, February 7th:
BOYS:
30-5A
North Zone
Calallen 46, Ray 67
South Zone
Flour Bluff 54, King 70
Moody 81, Carroll 60
31-4A
Aransas Pass 60, #5 West Oso 69 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Orange Grove 55, Sinton 49 (HIGHLIGHTS)
29-2A
#6 Port Aransas 74, Refugio 10
GIRLS:
30-5A 2nd Place Tiebreaker
Tuloso-Midway 51, Alice 62
*Alice clinches 2nd seed in North Zone; T-M is 3rd seed
31-4A
Aransas Pass 43, West Oso 59 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Sinton 29, Orange Grove 60
29-2A
Port Aransas 37, Refugio 33
TAPPS
#2 Incarnate Word 63, St. John Paul II 46
(© 2017 KIII)
