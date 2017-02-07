H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights: Feb. 7th

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, February 7th:



BOYS:

30-5A

North Zone

Calallen 46, Ray 67



South Zone

Flour Bluff 54, King 70

Moody 81, Carroll 60



31-4A

Aransas Pass 60, #5 West Oso 69 (HIGHLIGHTS)



Orange Grove 55, Sinton 49 (HIGHLIGHTS)



29-2A

#6 Port Aransas 74, Refugio 10



GIRLS:

30-5A 2nd Place Tiebreaker

Tuloso-Midway 51, Alice 62

*Alice clinches 2nd seed in North Zone; T-M is 3rd seed



31-4A

Aransas Pass 43, West Oso 59 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Sinton 29, Orange Grove 60



29-2A

Port Aransas 37, Refugio 33



TAPPS

#2 Incarnate Word 63, St. John Paul II 46





(© 2017 KIII)