H.S. Girls Basketball Playoffs: Schedule, Scores and Highlights

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:58 PM. CST February 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores, schedule and highlights for the girls basketball playoffs. If you don't see your team's matchup information listed, let us know by emailing Sports@kiiitv.com or by calling (361) 986-8433.

BI-DISTRICT:

CLASS 5A
Carroll vs. TBA

Ray vs. TBA
*30-5A Championship : Carroll vs. Ray - Thurs. 6:30 PM @ King H.S.

Flour Bluff/Tuloso-Midway winner vs. TBA
*Interzone Playoff: TBA

Alice/Veterans Memorial winner vs. TBA
*Interzone Playoff: TBA

CLASS 4A

Orange Grove vs. Rio Hondo - TBA

West Oso vs. La Grulla - TBA

Beeville vs. Crystal City - Mon. 7 PM @ Medina Valley H.S.

Rockport-Fulton vs. La Feria - Mon. 6 PM @ Bishop H.S.

Aransas Pass vs. Hidalgo - TBA

CLASS 3A

San Diego vs. Mathis - Tues. 6 PM @ Robstown H.S.

Odem vs. TBA

Bishop vs. TBA

Skidmore-Tynan vs. TBA

Banquete vs. TBA

Santa Gertrudis vs. TBA

London vs. TBA

CLASS 2A

Port Aransas vs. Sabinal - Mon. 6 PM @ McMullen County H.S.

TAPPS

#2 Incarnate Word Academy vs. TBA

St. John Paul II vs. TBA

