H.S. Girls Basketball Playoffs: Schedule, Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores, schedule and highlights for the girls basketball playoffs. If you don't see your team's matchup information listed, let us know by emailing Sports@kiiitv.com or by calling (361) 986-8433.
BI-DISTRICT:
CLASS 5A
Carroll vs. TBA
Ray vs. TBA
*30-5A Championship : Carroll vs. Ray - Thurs. 6:30 PM @ King H.S.
Flour Bluff/Tuloso-Midway winner vs. TBA
*Interzone Playoff: TBA
Alice/Veterans Memorial winner vs. TBA
*Interzone Playoff: TBA
CLASS 4A
Orange Grove vs. Rio Hondo - TBA
West Oso vs. La Grulla - TBA
Beeville vs. Crystal City - Mon. 7 PM @ Medina Valley H.S.
Rockport-Fulton vs. La Feria - Mon. 6 PM @ Bishop H.S.
Aransas Pass vs. Hidalgo - TBA
CLASS 3A
San Diego vs. Mathis - Tues. 6 PM @ Robstown H.S.
Odem vs. TBA
Bishop vs. TBA
Skidmore-Tynan vs. TBA
Banquete vs. TBA
Santa Gertrudis vs. TBA
London vs. TBA
CLASS 2A
Port Aransas vs. Sabinal - Mon. 6 PM @ McMullen County H.S.
TAPPS
#2 Incarnate Word Academy vs. TBA
St. John Paul II vs. TBA
