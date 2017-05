HS SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Schedule, Scores, and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the schedules, scores, and highlights for the Coastal Bend High School Softball Playoffs. If your team is missing or needs a correction, e-mail sports@kiiitv.com, message us on Facebook on 3SportsBlitz, or tweet us @Kiii3Sports.



AREA ROUND



CLASS 5A

#4 Carroll sweeps Edcouch Elsa 2-0

Game 1: #4 Carroll 17, Edcouch Elsa 0

Game 2: #4 Carroll 10, Edcouch Elsa 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Tigers face Mercedes winner in Region Quarterfinals



Tuloso-Midway sweeps by Sharyland Pioneer 2-0

Game 1: Tuloso-Midway 3, Sharyland Pioneer 1

Game 2: Tuloso-Midway 5, Sharyland Pioneer 2

Cherokees face Brownsville Veterans Memorial in Region Quarterfinals



King eliminated by Mercedes 2-1

Game 1: King 8, Mercedes 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Mercedes 7, King 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: Mercedes 14, King 6

Tigers face #4 Carroll in Region Quarterfinals



CLASS 4A

Orange Grove sweeps Cuero 2-0

Game 1: Orange Grove 2, Cuero 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Orange Grove 4, Cuero 2

Lady Bulldogs face #8 Rio Hondo in Region Quarterfinals



Ingleside eliminates #10 Pearsall 2-1

Game 1: #10 Pearsall 4, Ingleside 2

Game 2: Ingleside 5, #10 Pearsall 4

Game 3: Ingleside 6, #10 Pearsall 3

Mustangs face #8 Beeville in Region Quarterfinals



#8 Beeville vs. Zapata

One Game Playoff: #8 Beeville 2, Zapata 0

Lady Trojans face Ingleside in Region Quarterfinals



CLASS 3A

#18 San Diego sweeps #24 Banquete 2-0

Game 1: #18 San Diego 3, Banquete 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: #18 San Diego 18, #24 Banquete 7

Lady Vaqueros face Bishop winner in Region Quarterfinals



#5 Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Mathis

One Game Playoff: #5 Santa Gertrudis Academy 10, Mathis 0 (6 innings)

Lady Lions face Lyford/Goliad in Region Quarterfinals



Bishop eliminates Odem 2-1

Game 1: Odem 2, Bishop 0

Game 2: Bishop 7, Odem 6

Game 3: Bishop 7, Odem 6 (9 innings)

Lady Badgers face #18 San Diego in Region Quarterfinals



CLASS 2A

#2 Riviera sweeps Center Point 2-0

Game 1: #2 Riviera 11, Center Point 1

Game 2: #2 Riviera 9, Center Point 4

Seahawks face Three Rivers winner in Region Quarterfinals



Port Aransas sweeps Falls City 2-0

Game 1: Port Aransas 15, Falls City 8

Game 2 : Port Aransas 12, Falls City 8

Lady Marlins face Harper winner in Region Quarterfinals



Freer eliminated by Harper

One Game Playoff: Harper 5, Freer 3



Three Rivers tied with Sabinal 1-1

Game 1: Sabinal 3, Three Rivers 0

Game 2: Three Rivers 6, Sabinal 2

Game 3: Three Rivers 9, Sabinal 5

Lady Bulldogs face #2 Riviera in Region Quarterfinals



TAPPS 5A DIVISION II Region Final

Incarnate Word 2, SA Holy Cross 12



John Paul II 14, SA Christian 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Centurions advance to State Tournament





BI-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A

#4 Carroll sweeps SA McCollum

Game 1: #4 Carroll 9, SA McCollum 0

Game 2: #4 Carroll 12, SA McCollum 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Lady Tigers advance to play Edcouch-Elsa in the Area Round



Tuloso-Midway sweeps Floresville

Game 1: Tuloso-Midway 6, Floresville 2

Game 2: Tuloso-Midway 13, Floresville 1

Cherokees advance to play Sharyland Pioneer in the Area Round



Flour Bluff swept by Eagle Pass Winn 2-0

Game 1: Eagle Pass Winn 6, Flour Bluff 1

Game 2: Eagle Pass Winn 12, Flour Bluff 9



King eliminates Uvalde 2-1

Game 1: King 10, Uvalde 6

Game 2: Uvalde 5, King 3

Game 3: King 8, Uvalde 5

Lady Mustangs to play Mercedes in the Area Round



CLASS 4A

Orange Grove sweeps Raymondville 2-0

Game 1: Orange Grove 3, Raymondville 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Orange Grove def. Raymondville

Lady Bulldogs to play Cuero in Area Round



Ingleside sweeps Hidalgo 2-0

Game 1: Ingleside 9, Hidalgo 3

Game 2: Ingleside 4, Hidalgo 2

Lady Mustangs to play Pleasanton in Area Round



#8 Rio Hondo eliminates Rockport-Fulton

One-Game Playoff: #8 Rio Hondo 12, Rockport-Fulton 5



Zapata eliminates Sinton

One-Game Playoff: Zapata 8, Sinton 4



#8 Beeville sweeps Carrizo Springs 2-0

Game 1: #8 Beeville 15, Carrizo Springs 0

Game 2: #8 Beeville 13, Carrizo Springs 0

Lady Trojans to play Zapata in Area Round



CLASS 3A

#18 San Diego eliminates Bloomington

Game 1: #18 San Deigo 12, Bloomington 1

Game 2: #18 San Diego 10, Bloomington 0

Lady Vaqueros to play #24 Banquete in Area Round



One Game Playoff: #5 Santa Gertrudis Academy 13, Edinburg IDEA Quest 1 (5 innings)

Lady Lions advance to face Mathis in the Area Round.



One Game Playoff: Mathis 7, George West 6

Lady Pirates advance to face #5 Santa Gertrudis Academy in the Area Round.



London swept by Lyford 2-0

Game 1: Lyford 8, London 2

Game 2: Lyford 6, London 1



#24 Banquete vs. Monte Alto

Game 1: #24 Banquete 10, Monte Alto 1

Game 2: #24 Banquete 7, Monte Alto 0

Lady Bulldogs to play #18 San Diego in Area Round



Odem eliminates Dilley

One-Game Playoff: Odem 4, Dilley 2

Lady Owls to play Bishop in the Area Round



CLASS 2A

One-Game Playoff: #2 Riviera 12, Woodsboro 1 (5 innings)

Lady Seahawks advance to play Center Point in the Area Round



One-Game Playoff: Port Aransas 11, Ben Bolt 1

Lady Marlins advance to play Falls City in the Area Round



TAPPS 5A DIVISION II

One-Game Playoff: Incarnate Word Academy 5, Houston Lutheran South 4

Lady Angels to play in Area Round



John Paul II vs. SA Christian

One-Game Playoff: Tues. 7pm @ Beeville

