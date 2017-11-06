HS Volleyball Playoffs - Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores, highlights and match-ups for the high school volleyball playoffs:

REGION SEMIFINALS:

CLASS 5A:

#10 Gregory-Portland/Flour Bluff winner vs. Kerrville Tivy/Seguin winner - Fri. 4 PM @ Veterans Memorial H.S.



CLASS 4A:

Sinton vs. Fredericksburg/Geronimo Navarro winner - Fri. 1 PM @ S.A. Blossom Athletic Center



CLASS 3A:

London vs. Vanderbilt Industrial - Fri. 6 PM @ S.A. Blossom Athletic Center



CLASS 2A:

Woodsboro/Three Rivers winner vs. #8 Snook/#10 Shiner winner - Fri. 7 PM @ Brenham H.S.





REGION QUARTERFINALS:

CLASS 5A:

#10 Gregory-Portland vs. Flour Bluff - Tues. 7 PM @ Ray H.S.



#5 Tuloso-Midway vs. S.A. McCollum - Tues. 6:30 PM @ Cuero H.S.



CLASS 4A:

Sinton 3, Somerset 0

*Lady Pirates advance to face the Fredericksburg/Geronimo Navarro winner in the region semis



CLASS 3A:

#3 London 3, Taft 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Lady Pirates advance to face Vanderbilt Industrial in the region semis



George West vs. Goliad - Tues. 7 PM @ Sinton H.S.



CLASS 2A:

Woodsboro vs. Three Rivers - Tues. 7 PM @ Banquete H.S.



Freer vs. Santa Maria - Tues. 7 PM @ Kingsville



