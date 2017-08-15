King Inspired For More Playoff Success

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The King Mustangs are coming off of their most successful season in 13 years, and now look to build on it.



Eddie Hesseltine's bunch has a lot ot be excited about after reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2003 with their bi-district win over Floresville.



Now the Mustangs are working to improve on that. They must do it while replacing talented running back Adrian Walker and receiver Indigo Jackson.



The team went through a lot last season after teammate Chris Gregoire died after drowning last year. The player still look to him as motivation.



The Mustangs get a big test week one, as they get a rematch of their inter-zone playoff win over Ray.

