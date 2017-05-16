King Looking to Pull off the Upset of Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The King Mustangs are looking to pull off what would be the biggest series win in modern program history, IF they can beat number-one ranked Moody.

The Mustangs couldn't do it during the regular season though, dropping two zone games to the eventual district-champion Trojans 6-1 and 8-2.

King is playing better baseball despite having to rally in its past series against Rio Grande City, and the Mustangs say they aren't using the regular season losses as any extra motivation, but rather just playing a quality program like Moody.

