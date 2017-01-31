King Mustangs One of the Favorites in South Zone

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The King Mustangs are drawing eyes all around the state as Gabe Perez's bunch has the top preseason ranking in a loaded District 30-5A.

The Mustangs return seven starters from a team that went three rounds deep last year, including first team All-State senior pitcher Dustin Saenz who's set to join the Texas A&M Aggies next year. The Mustangs know if they want to come out of the South Zone and make a run at Round Rock, they'll need to develop some depth on the mound behind their ace.

(© 2017 KIII)