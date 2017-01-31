KIII
Close

King Mustangs One of the Favorites in South Zone

The preseason #6 Mustangs are coming off a district title in Class 6A, but now face two other state-ranked teams in the South Zone on 30-5A alone.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:02 PM. CST January 31, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The King Mustangs are drawing eyes all around the state as Gabe Perez's bunch has the top preseason ranking in a loaded District 30-5A.
 
The Mustangs return seven starters from a team that went three rounds deep last year, including first team All-State senior pitcher Dustin Saenz who's set to join the Texas A&M Aggies next year. The Mustangs know if they want to come out of the South Zone and make a run at Round Rock, they'll need to develop some depth on the mound behind their ace.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories