King Playing Dominant Baseball Heading into Area

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The King Mustangs' baseball team had its issues during the regular season, and as such went into the playoffs as the four-seed in 30-5A. But now king is playing better baseball than almost anyone in the viewing area.

The Mustangs beat the district-champion Harlandale Indians by a combined score of 21-1 in a bi-district sweep. The Game 2 win was the 200th of coach Gabe Perez's career.

Now the Mustangs are preparing to log the miles with two trips to Laredo for their area round series, a trek coach Perez says his team is ready for. King will play Rio Grande City with Game 1 set for Thursday at 7 PM and the series continuing Saturday at 5 PM with Games 2 and possibly 3. All games will be played at Veterans Field in Laredo.

