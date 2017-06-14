Kingsville's Donny Diaz Drafted By Boston Red Sox

BOSTON (KIII SPORTS) - Kingsville high school alum Donny Diaz was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 23rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.



He was selected after his third year at San Jacinto Junior College.

The right-handed pitcher was the team's closer last year.



Diaz is committed to transfer to the University of Texas next year, so he will chooses whether to pitch for the Red Sox or the Longhorns

