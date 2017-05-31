Local Athletes Moving on to College Sports

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Coastal Bend had some signings across the area today including over at Veterans Memorial where Peyton Smith signed on to play basketball for Willis Wilson and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Miller Buccaneer Taylor Watson signed her letter of intent to join Texas Southern's track and field program up in Houston.

King softball player Anissa Garcia is heading to Concordia University up in Austin.

Congrats to those three area athletes.

