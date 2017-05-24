Local Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Seven local athletes signed letters of intent today to play college sports:
MOODY:
Roy Sandoval (TAMUK Baseball)
Nate Medina (Laredo CC Baseball)
Robert Arrendondo (Laredo CC Baseball)
Jordan Perez (Laredo CC Baseball)
KING:
Robert Gonzalez - Texas (Track and Field)
FLOUR BLUFF:
Armani Anderson (Blinn CC Women's Basketball)
GREGORY-PORTLAND:
Trey Denton (Hardin-Simmons Cross Country)
