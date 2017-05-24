KIII
Local Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

Four Moody baseball players signed to play college ball while King's Robert Gonzalez is set to join the Texas Longhorns' track and field program. Flour Bluff's Armani Anderson will play basketball with Blinn CC.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:01 PM. CDT May 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Seven local athletes signed letters of intent today to play college sports:

MOODY:
Roy Sandoval (TAMUK Baseball)
Nate Medina (Laredo CC Baseball)
Robert Arrendondo (Laredo CC Baseball)
Jordan Perez (Laredo CC Baseball)

KING:
Robert Gonzalez - Texas (Track and Field)

FLOUR BLUFF:
Armani Anderson (Blinn CC Women's Basketball)

GREGORY-PORTLAND:
Trey Denton (Hardin-Simmons Cross Country)

