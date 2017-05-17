Mathis Celebrates Powerlifting Medalists with Pep Rally

MATHIS (KIII SPORTS) - The Mathis Pirates celebrated some of their own today, holding a pep rally to commemorate Lexus Gutierrez's state powerlifting title and Karl Gibson II's runner-up finish.

Gutierrez won the gold medal in the Girls Class 3A 97-pound weight class back in March while Gibson won silver in the 220 pound boys division.

The two talked about the support they received from their school and their administration.

