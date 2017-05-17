KIII
Close

Mathis Celebrates Powerlifting Medalists with Pep Rally

The Pirates held a pep rally Wednesday to celebrate Lexus Gutierrez's gold medal and Karl Gibson II's silver in the state powerlifting competition back in March.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:55 PM. CDT May 17, 2017

MATHIS (KIII SPORTS) - The Mathis Pirates celebrated some of their own today, holding a pep rally to commemorate Lexus Gutierrez's state powerlifting title and Karl Gibson II's runner-up finish.
 
Gutierrez won the gold medal in the Girls Class 3A 97-pound weight class back in March while Gibson won silver in the 220 pound boys division.
  
The two talked about the support they received from their school and their administration.
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories