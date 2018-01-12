KIII
Mira's Gulf Coast Classic Soccer Highlights - Day 2

The Texans grabbed a 2-1 lead and held off the Pirates by that same score in pool play of the Mira's Gulf Coast Classic.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 9:36 PM. CST January 12, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the highlights from day two of the Mira's Gulf Coast Classic Soccer Tournament:

BOYS:
Ray 2, Rockport-Fulton 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

GIRLS:
Flour Bluff 6, Moody 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

