Mira's Gulf Coast Soccer Tournament - Day 2 Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Girls

Pool 1- Day 1 Scores

Veterans Memorial 3 IWA 0

McAllen Memorial 6 Laredo Alexander 0

Pool 1- Day 2 Scores

Veterans Memorial 1 Laredo Alexander 0

McAllen Memorial 4 IWA 1

Pool 1 Points After Day 2

McAllen Memorial 19

Veterans Memorial 18

IWA 1

Laredo Alexander 0

Pool 2- Day 1 Scores

Carroll 3 Rockport 0

Brenham 0 Eagle Pass 0

Pool 2- Day 2 Scores

Eagle Pass 3 Rockport 3

Carroll 2 Brenham 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Pool 2 Points after Day 2

Carroll 18

Eagle Pass 10

Rockport 6

Brenham 5

Pool 3- Day 1 Scores

Schertz Clemens 9 Miller 0

El Paso Eastwood 7 Moody 1

Pool 3- Day 2 Scores

Schertz Clemens 2 El Paso Eastwood 0

Moody 2 Miller 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Pool 3 Points after Day 2

Schertz Clemens 19

El Paso Eastwood 9

Moody 9

Miller 1

Pool 4- Day 1 Scores

Ray 1 Kingsville 1

El Paso Franklin 2 King 0

Pool 4- Day 2 Scores

El Paso Franklin 8 Kingsville 0

Ray 1 King 0

Pool 4 Points after Day 2

El Paso Franklin 19

Ray 12

Kingsville 4

King 0

Boys

Pool 1- Day 1 Scores

Veterans Memorial 1 Roma 0

Alamo Heights 0 Edinburg Vela 0

Pool 1- Day 2 Scores

Alamo Heights 1 Roma 0

Veterans Memorial 2 Edinburg Vela 1

Pool 1 Points after Day 2

Veterans Memorial 16

Alamo Heights 12

Edinburg Vela 5

Roma 0

Pool 2- Day 1 Scores

Edcouch Elsa 2 Carroll 1

Edinburg Economedes 1 Flour Bluff 0

Pool 2- Day 2 Scores

Edinburg Economedes 2 Edcouch Elsa 0

Flour Bluff 2 Carroll 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Pool 2 Points after Day 2

Edinburg Economedes 17

Flour Bluff 9

Edcouch Elsa 8

Carroll 1

Pool 3- Day 1 Scores

Weslaco East 2 Miller 0

Moody 1 Kingsville 1

Pool 3- Day 2 Scores

Weslaco East 5 Kingsville 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Moody 1 Miller 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Pool 3 Points after Day 2

Weslaco East 19

Moody 12

Kingsville 3

Miller 0

Pool 4- Day 1 Scores

Ray 2 Victoria West 1

King 2 Rockport 0

Pool 4- Day 2 Scores

Victoria West 3 Rockport 1

Ray 0 King 0

Pool 4 Points after Day 2

King 13

Ray 12

Victoria West 10

Rockport 1

*** Please remember the tie breakers

If teams within a pool are tied after Saturday’s pool play, then the tie will be broken by:

If TWO TEAMS are involved:

head to head competition between the 2 teams net goal differential of all games within the pool, with a cap of 3 goals per game between the two teams involved, the team that has the most shut outs in pool play least amount of penalty points (cards, yellow-1pt., red-3 pts.) flip a coin

If THREE TEAMS or more are involved:

net goal differential of all games within the pool, with a cap of 3 goals per game between the three teams involved, the team that has the most shut outs in pool play least amount of penalty points (cards, yellow-1pt., red-3pts) flip a coin

