KIII
Close

Mira's Gulf Coast Soccer Tournament - Day 2 Scores and Highlights

Flour BLuff 2, Carroll 0

KIII STAFF , KIII 10:52 PM. CST January 13, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Girls

Pool 1- Day 1 Scores

Veterans Memorial 3  IWA 0

McAllen Memorial 6  Laredo Alexander 0

 

Pool 1- Day 2 Scores

Veterans Memorial 1  Laredo Alexander 0

McAllen Memorial 4  IWA 1

 

Pool 1 Points After Day 2

McAllen Memorial 19

Veterans Memorial 18

IWA 1

Laredo Alexander 0

 

Pool 2- Day 1 Scores

Carroll 3  Rockport 0

Brenham 0  Eagle Pass 0

 

Pool 2- Day 2 Scores

Eagle Pass 3  Rockport 3

Carroll 2  Brenham 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

 

Pool 2 Points after Day 2

Carroll 18

Eagle Pass 10

Rockport 6

Brenham 5

 

Pool 3- Day 1 Scores

Schertz Clemens 9  Miller 0

El Paso Eastwood 7  Moody 1

 

Pool 3- Day 2 Scores

Schertz Clemens 2  El Paso Eastwood 0

Moody 2  Miller 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

 

Pool 3 Points after Day 2

Schertz Clemens 19

El Paso Eastwood 9

Moody 9

Miller 1

 

Pool 4- Day 1 Scores

Ray 1  Kingsville 1

El Paso Franklin 2  King 0

 

Pool 4- Day 2 Scores

El Paso Franklin 8  Kingsville 0

Ray 1  King 0

 

Pool 4 Points after Day 2

El Paso Franklin 19

Ray 12

Kingsville 4

King 0

 

Boys

Pool 1- Day 1 Scores

Veterans Memorial 1  Roma 0

Alamo Heights 0  Edinburg Vela 0

 

Pool 1- Day 2 Scores

Alamo Heights 1  Roma 0

Veterans Memorial 2  Edinburg Vela 1

 

Pool 1 Points after Day 2

Veterans Memorial 16

Alamo Heights 12

Edinburg Vela 5

Roma 0

 

Pool 2- Day 1 Scores

Edcouch Elsa 2  Carroll 1

Edinburg Economedes 1  Flour Bluff 0

 

Pool 2- Day 2 Scores

Edinburg Economedes 2  Edcouch Elsa 0

Flour Bluff 2  Carroll 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

 

Pool 2 Points after Day 2

Edinburg Economedes 17

Flour Bluff 9

Edcouch Elsa 8

Carroll 1

 

Pool 3- Day 1 Scores

Weslaco East 2  Miller 0

Moody 1  Kingsville 1

 

Pool 3- Day 2 Scores

Weslaco East 5  Kingsville 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Moody 1  Miller 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

 

Pool 3 Points after Day 2

Weslaco East 19

Moody 12

Kingsville 3

Miller 0

 

Pool 4- Day 1 Scores

Ray 2  Victoria West 1

King 2  Rockport 0

 

Pool 4- Day 2 Scores

Victoria West 3  Rockport 1

Ray 0  King 0

 

Pool 4 Points after Day 2

King 13

Ray 12

Victoria West 10

Rockport 1

 

*** Please remember the tie breakers

If teams within a pool are tied after Saturday’s pool play, then the tie will be broken by:

If TWO TEAMS are involved:

  1. head to head competition between the 2 teams
  2. net goal differential of all games within the pool, with a cap of 3 goals per game
  3. between the two teams involved, the team that has the most shut outs in pool play
  4. least amount of penalty points (cards, yellow-1pt., red-3 pts.)
  5. flip a coin

If THREE TEAMS or more are involved:

  1. net goal differential of all games within the pool, with a cap of 3 goals per game
  2. between the three teams involved, the team that has the most shut outs in pool play
  3. least amount of penalty points (cards, yellow-1pt., red-3pts)
  4. flip a coin

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories