Mira's Gulf Coast Soccer Tournament - Day 2 Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Girls
Pool 1- Day 1 Scores
Veterans Memorial 3 IWA 0
McAllen Memorial 6 Laredo Alexander 0
Pool 1- Day 2 Scores
Veterans Memorial 1 Laredo Alexander 0
McAllen Memorial 4 IWA 1
Pool 1 Points After Day 2
McAllen Memorial 19
Veterans Memorial 18
IWA 1
Laredo Alexander 0
Pool 2- Day 1 Scores
Carroll 3 Rockport 0
Brenham 0 Eagle Pass 0
Pool 2- Day 2 Scores
Eagle Pass 3 Rockport 3
Carroll 2 Brenham 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Pool 2 Points after Day 2
Carroll 18
Eagle Pass 10
Rockport 6
Brenham 5
Pool 3- Day 1 Scores
Schertz Clemens 9 Miller 0
El Paso Eastwood 7 Moody 1
Pool 3- Day 2 Scores
Schertz Clemens 2 El Paso Eastwood 0
Moody 2 Miller 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Pool 3 Points after Day 2
Schertz Clemens 19
El Paso Eastwood 9
Moody 9
Miller 1
Pool 4- Day 1 Scores
Ray 1 Kingsville 1
El Paso Franklin 2 King 0
Pool 4- Day 2 Scores
El Paso Franklin 8 Kingsville 0
Ray 1 King 0
Pool 4 Points after Day 2
El Paso Franklin 19
Ray 12
Kingsville 4
King 0
Boys
Pool 1- Day 1 Scores
Veterans Memorial 1 Roma 0
Alamo Heights 0 Edinburg Vela 0
Pool 1- Day 2 Scores
Alamo Heights 1 Roma 0
Veterans Memorial 2 Edinburg Vela 1
Pool 1 Points after Day 2
Veterans Memorial 16
Alamo Heights 12
Edinburg Vela 5
Roma 0
Pool 2- Day 1 Scores
Edcouch Elsa 2 Carroll 1
Edinburg Economedes 1 Flour Bluff 0
Pool 2- Day 2 Scores
Edinburg Economedes 2 Edcouch Elsa 0
Flour Bluff 2 Carroll 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Pool 2 Points after Day 2
Edinburg Economedes 17
Flour Bluff 9
Edcouch Elsa 8
Carroll 1
Pool 3- Day 1 Scores
Weslaco East 2 Miller 0
Moody 1 Kingsville 1
Pool 3- Day 2 Scores
Weslaco East 5 Kingsville 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Moody 1 Miller 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Pool 3 Points after Day 2
Weslaco East 19
Moody 12
Kingsville 3
Miller 0
Pool 4- Day 1 Scores
Ray 2 Victoria West 1
King 2 Rockport 0
Pool 4- Day 2 Scores
Victoria West 3 Rockport 1
Ray 0 King 0
Pool 4 Points after Day 2
King 13
Ray 12
Victoria West 10
Rockport 1
*** Please remember the tie breakers
If teams within a pool are tied after Saturday’s pool play, then the tie will be broken by:
If TWO TEAMS are involved:
- head to head competition between the 2 teams
- net goal differential of all games within the pool, with a cap of 3 goals per game
- between the two teams involved, the team that has the most shut outs in pool play
- least amount of penalty points (cards, yellow-1pt., red-3 pts.)
- flip a coin
If THREE TEAMS or more are involved:
- net goal differential of all games within the pool, with a cap of 3 goals per game
- between the three teams involved, the team that has the most shut outs in pool play
- least amount of penalty points (cards, yellow-1pt., red-3pts)
- flip a coin
