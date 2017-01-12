Mira's Soccer Tournament Kicks Off

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from the first day of pool play of the Mira's Gulf Coast Classic soccer tournament:
Boys
Pool 1
Veterans Memorial 1, Roma 0
Alamo Heights 0, Edinburg Vela 0
Pool 2
Edcouch Elsa 2, Carroll 1
Edinburg Economedes 1, Flour Bluff 0
Pool 3
Weslaco East 2, Miller 0
Moody 1, Kingsville 1
Pool 4
Ray 2, Victoria West 1
King 2, Rockport 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Girls
Pool 1
Veterans Memorial 3, IWA 0
McAllen Memorial 6, Laredo Alexander 0
Pool 2
Carroll 3, Rockport 0
Brenham 0, Eagle Pass 0
Pool 3
Schertz Clemens 9, Miller 0
El Paso Eastwood 7, Moody 1
Pool 4
Ray 1 , Kingsville 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)
El Paso Franklin 2, King 0
(© 2017 KIII)
