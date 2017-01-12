Mira's Soccer Tournament Kicks Off

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from the first day of pool play of the Mira's Gulf Coast Classic soccer tournament:

Boys

Pool 1

Veterans Memorial 1, Roma 0

Alamo Heights 0, Edinburg Vela 0

Pool 2

Edcouch Elsa 2, Carroll 1

Edinburg Economedes 1, Flour Bluff 0

Pool 3

Weslaco East 2, Miller 0

Moody 1, Kingsville 1

Pool 4

Ray 2, Victoria West 1

King 2, Rockport 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Girls

Pool 1

Veterans Memorial 3, IWA 0

McAllen Memorial 6, Laredo Alexander 0

Pool 2

Carroll 3, Rockport 0

Brenham 0, Eagle Pass 0

Pool 3

Schertz Clemens 9, Miller 0

El Paso Eastwood 7, Moody 1

Pool 4

Ray 1 , Kingsville 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

El Paso Franklin 2, King 0

