Mira's Softball Bayfront Bash: Results and Highlights

The Eagles grabbed the lead for good in the 4th inning to win 4-3 in pool play.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 7:06 PM. CST March 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the highlights and team records from the Mira's Softball Bayfront Bash tournament:

THURSDAY:
POOL A:
Austin Westlake 3-0
Uvalde 2-1
Nikki Rowe 1-2
Ray 0-3

POOL B:
Beeville 3-0
Veterans Memorial 2-1
Mathis 1-2
SA Antonian 0-3

(HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans beats Antonian 4-3)

POOL C:
King 3-0
Bishop 2-1
IWA 1-2
St. Pius 0-3

POOL D:
Santa Gertrudis Academy 3-0
Moody 2-1
Port Lavaca 1-2
Odem 0-3

(SCORE: Santa Gertrudis Academy beats Moody 10-0)

POOL E:
Tuloso-Midway 3-0
Edinburg North 2-1
Chavez 1-2
Miller 0-3

POOL F:
Carroll 3-0
St. Agnes 2-1
Alice 1-2
San Angelo Central 0-3


 

