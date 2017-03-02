Mira's Softball Bayfront Bash: Results and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the highlights and team records from the Mira's Softball Bayfront Bash tournament:
THURSDAY:
POOL A:
Austin Westlake 3-0
Uvalde 2-1
Nikki Rowe 1-2
Ray 0-3
POOL B:
Beeville 3-0
Veterans Memorial 2-1
Mathis 1-2
SA Antonian 0-3
(HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans beats Antonian 4-3)
POOL C:
King 3-0
Bishop 2-1
IWA 1-2
St. Pius 0-3
POOL D:
Santa Gertrudis Academy 3-0
Moody 2-1
Port Lavaca 1-2
Odem 0-3
(SCORE: Santa Gertrudis Academy beats Moody 10-0)
POOL E:
Tuloso-Midway 3-0
Edinburg North 2-1
Chavez 1-2
Miller 0-3
POOL F:
Carroll 3-0
St. Agnes 2-1
Alice 1-2
San Angelo Central 0-3
