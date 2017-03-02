Mira's Softball Bayfront Bash: Results and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the highlights and team records from the Mira's Softball Bayfront Bash tournament:

THURSDAY:

POOL A:

Austin Westlake 3-0

Uvalde 2-1

Nikki Rowe 1-2

Ray 0-3

POOL B:

Beeville 3-0

Veterans Memorial 2-1

Mathis 1-2

SA Antonian 0-3



(HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans beats Antonian 4-3)



POOL C:

King 3-0

Bishop 2-1

IWA 1-2

St. Pius 0-3



POOL D:

Santa Gertrudis Academy 3-0

Moody 2-1

Port Lavaca 1-2

Odem 0-3



(SCORE: Santa Gertrudis Academy beats Moody 10-0)



POOL E:

Tuloso-Midway 3-0

Edinburg North 2-1

Chavez 1-2

Miller 0-3

POOL F:

Carroll 3-0

St. Agnes 2-1

Alice 1-2

San Angelo Central 0-3





