Moody Falls Late in State Semis Loss to Grapevine

ROUND ROCK (KIII SPORTS) - Moody's amazing season came to an end Thursday in the state semifinals, with the top-ranked Trojans falling to defending 5A state champion Grapevine 3-2 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.



The Trojans certainly had their chance late, with senior Marcus Cantu popping out to shortstop to end the game. Moody stranded the tying run on second base and the winning run on first.



Moody fell behind 2-0 after the second inning, and had a big scoring opportunity in third before catcher Nate Medina flew out to left field to leave the bases loaded.



The Trojans would eventually rally, with a RBI single by Roy Sandoval in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 2-1 and a RBI triple by Alec Martinez in the sixth to tie the game.



Grapevine would take the lead for good in the top of the seventh on a London Green double.



Moody ends its season at 30-3-2 while Grapevine advances to its second straight 5A Championship. The Mustangs will face Port Neches-Groves Saturday at Noon.

