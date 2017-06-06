KIII
Moody Holds Pep Rally for State-Bound Trojans

Moody Magic was on full display Tuesday as the Trojans' faithful sent their team off to state in style.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - That famed "Moody Magic" was on full display Tuesday as Trojans fans held a community wide pep rally to support the program headed to state for the 13th time in history.

The top-ranked Trojans were cheered on not only by their own cheerleaders, but also those from several other CCISD schools. 

Moody will face third-ranked and defending state champion Grapevine in the 5A State Semifinal Thursday at 7 pm at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

