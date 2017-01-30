Moody Looking to Make Push for State in 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Expectations are always high for the Moody Trojans' baseball program, but even more so in 2017 as the Trojans return seven starters from a team that went three rounds deep last season.

Joe Curiel took a younger squad to the region quarters where they fell to Flour Bluff in three games.

Now Moody is ranked 13th in the online preseason poll, one of four ranked in District 30-5A and three in the South Zone alone. The Trojans know if they can navigate state-caliber teams in the district, they can make a serious run come playoff time.

