Moody Looking to Take Care of Zone Rival King

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Moody Trojans might be the top-ranked 5A baseball team in the state, but this week they're just trying to prove that they're one of the top teams in the area as they face zone rival King.

The Trojans and Mustangs will square off in the third round of the playoffs after Moody swept the regular season series from King 6-1 and 8-2.

The Trojans have only lost once all year and while they've clearly been the top team in Corpus Christi to date, they say they welcome the competition of facing a local rival.

BEST OF-THREE SERIES:

Game 1: Wed. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Field

Game 2: Fri. 5:30 PM @ Whataburger Field

Game 3: Sat. Noon @ Whataburger Field (if nec.)

© 2017 KIII-TV