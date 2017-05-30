"Moody Magic" Pacing Trojans Heading into Region Final Against Ray

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The "Moody magic" was in full force again this past weekend as the Trojans rallied from a 1-0 series deficit to reach the region final.

The top-ranked Trojans won both games of a double-header Saturday to advance to take on CCISD rival Ray for the right to go to state. Moody beat Ray 5-2 in the Mira's Championship earlier this season and were scoreless through four in a non-zone game that was rained out.

The Trojans say they weren't nervous heading this past week despite having their backs against the wall, but rather just knew what they had to do, something they hope serves them well this week against the Texans.

5A REGION IV FINAL (All at Whataburger Field):

Game 1: Thurs. 7 pm

Game 2: Fri. 5:30 pm

Game 3: 30 min after (if nec.)

© 2017 KIII-TV