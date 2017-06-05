Pirates' Coach Alaniz Looking to Expand Championship Pedigree

Sinton's Adrian Alaniz helped pitch the Pirates to a title in 2002, before heading on to win a College World Series with the Texas Longhorns in 2005.Now he returns as Sinton's head coach looking to add more hardware to his trophy case.

KIII 10:56 PM. CDT June 05, 2017

