Ray and Calallen Battle in Late Night Game 2 Action

The Texans would rally from an early deficit to go up 4-1 on Calallen heading into the 5th inning, looking to tie the series. If necessary, Game 3 would be Saturday at 3 pm @ Whataburger Field.

KIII 10:53 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories