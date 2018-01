CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Ray Texan boys and girls went on the road and swept Tuloso-Midway in 30-5A North Zone basketball action Friday night.



The Texan boys held off the Warriors 57-55 in the nightcap. The Ray girls held off a strong second half surge by the Cherokees to win 52-44.



