Ray Excited to face CCISD Rival Moody in Region Final

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - This might be one of the best weeks of Coastal Bend baseball and softball ever with two softball teams headed to state, and two baseball programs will be guaranteed to punch their tickets thanks to all-local matchups.

One team that's making a rare appearance in the region final is over at Ray where the Texans' baseball program is looking for its first state appearance since 1955.

The Texans swept Dripping Springs and now get a rematch with CCISD-rival Moody, a team they lost to in the Mira's Championship 5-2 and was going toe-to-toe with in a scoreless non-zone game before getting rained out. The Texans know they don't have the history that Moody does, but this is a team that's playing about as confidently as you can get right now.

5A REGION IV FINAL (All at Whataburger Field):

Game 1: Thurs. 7 pm

Game 2: Fri. 5:30 pm

Game 3: 30 min after (if nec.)

