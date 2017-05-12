Ray Walks Off In Second Straight Playoff Game

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hebbronville man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing
-
Texas Rangers investigate Bee County death
-
IWA Falls in Baseball Bi-District
-
Man indicted in Walmart murder violated parole
-
Baby recovers after severe brain injury
-
Crews investigate arson at Gemini Ultra Lounge
-
Kingsville Doctor arrested for sexual assault
-
Tuloso-Midway Softball Rolls In Region Quarterfinal Opener
-
Stolen items found in Orange Grove
-
Local elementary gets new sports program
More Stories
-
Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's HospitalApr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
TAMUK students are happy to accept their diplomasMay 12, 2017, 6:49 p.m.
-
Baseball's Texas Rangers Honor a VeteranMay 12, 2017, 6:45 p.m.