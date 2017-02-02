Robstown Looking to Renew State Tournament Tradition

ROBSTOWN (KIII SPORTS) - The Robstown Cotton Pickers are looking to end their five year state tournament drought with a solid team coming back.

Robstown returns seven starters in the lineup from a team that went three rounds deep, but expected more out of itself last year.

The Pickers must replace their top starting pitcher and catcher, two holes that coach Elias Vasquez is hoping to plug in pre-district play. Vasquez says his team knows the history of the teams of Robstown past under Coach Steve Castro, and they intend to live up to it.

