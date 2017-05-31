Robstown Primed for Pirates

ROBSTOWN (KIII SPORTS) - The Robstown Cotton Pickers sport one of the area's top baseball programs, and starting tomorrow they'll get matched up against an equally dominant force in the Sinton Pirates for the right to go to state.

The two district rivals split the regular season series with Robstown winning 1-0 at Steve Castro Field and Sinton answering back 7-2 on their field en route to the district title. The Pickers say while none of the past history will play a factor on the field, it certainly adds a big chapter to one of South Texas' best rivalries.

BEST 2-OF-3 SERIES (All at Cabaniss field - weather permitting)

GAME 1: Thurs. 7 PM

GAME 2: Fri. 7 PM

GAME 3: Sat. 4 pm (if necessary)

© 2017 KIII-TV