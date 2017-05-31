Santa Gertrudis Advances to 3A Softball Championship

AUSTIN (KIII SPORTS) - The Santa Gertrudis Lady Lions' softball team is one win away from the program's first state championship after beating Brock 8-2 Wednesday in the 3A State Semifinal.



Santa Gertrudis got on the board in the first inning on a Jackie De Los Santos RBI fielder's choice that scored Alyssa Gonzalez, who slid under the catcher's tag. The game was busted open in the second inning as the Lions scored six runs with two outs, highlighted by a three-run double by Ali Salinas.



Junior pitcher Saidi Castillo tossed a complete game, giving up two late runs and striking out five.



Santa Gertrudis will now face the winner of Little River Academy and Hughes Springs in the 3A Championship Game Thursday at 6 pm at UT's McCombs Field.

