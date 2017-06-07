Sinton falls to Robinson in State Semifinals

AUSTIN (KIII SPORTS) - The Sinton Pirates' ninth trip to the state baseball tournament came to an abrupt end Wednesday, with the Pirates falling to Waco Robinson 10-0 up in Austin.

Sinton's defense let them down early, with the Rockets scoring six runs in the first two innings, four of them unearned.



The Pirates' best chance to score came in the sixth inning down 7-0. with Jonathan Carrillo notching a base hit to left that had a chance to score Sinton's first run, if not for Alec Cancino being thrown out at home.



The loss marks the end of an era for senior shortstop and pitcher Jordan Martinez, who was the only Pirate to play on both this state team and the one that made it his freshman year in 2014. 3Sports' Ian Steele caught up with Martinez after the game.

