Sinton Fans Send Team off to State

SINTON (KIII SPORTS) - The Sinton Pirates fans sent them team off to state in style, lining the streets of the town as the bus departed to Austin, the site of the 4A baseball tournament.



Fans young and old came out to support the team looking for the fourth title in program history.



Seventh-ranked Sinton will face number three Waco Robinson Wednesday afternoon at 1 pm at UT;'s Disch-Faulk Field. 3News will be there will full coverage at 5 and 6 pm.

