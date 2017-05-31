Sinton: Region Final is Extra Special Against Robstown

SINTON (KIII SPORTS) - Moody and Ray is a huge series, but we've got another all-Coastal Bend showdown for the right to go to state between rivals Sinton and Robstown.

Seventh-ranked Sinton is coming off a sweep of Boerne and got a chance to catch their breath a bit to get ready for the rival Pickers. The teams split the reglar season series, but the Pirates ultimately emerged as the District 31-4A champion.

3Sports caught up with the Pirates who are looking for their first trip to state since 2014, and say getting there by going through the rival Pickers would add a little something extra.

BEST 2-OF-3 SERIES (All at Cabaniss field - weather permitting)

GAME 1: Thurs. 7 PM

GAME 2: Fri. 7 PM

GAME 3: Sat. 4 pm (if necessary)

