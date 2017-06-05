Sinton Talks Team's, Coach's Return to State

SINTON (KIII SPORTS) - The Sinton Pirates' lineup might not have a ton of experience at state, but they're hoping the one current Pirate with a ring will help lead them to the championship again: Head Coach Adrian Alaniz.

Alaniz helped lead the Pirates to the state championship in 2002, pitching a complete game in the state semifinals. He then enjoyed continued success as Disch-Faulk Field in Austin, leading the Texas Longhorns to the national championship in 2005.



Now the Pirates return to state for the second time in four years, but for Alaniz the first as head coach after serving as an assistant on the 2014 team. The former Pirates' player is giving his guys the best advice he knows: just to step back and enjoy the moment.



Sinton will play Waco Robinson Wednesday at 1 pm at Disch-Faulk Field on UT's campus. The winner will play in the 4A Championship Thursday night at 6:30 pm.

