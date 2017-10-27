KIII
Sportsmanship Award 2017: Mathis Pirates

Mathis is this week's Sportsmanship Award winner.

Chris Thomasson and Travis Green, KIII 12:10 AM. CDT October 28, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Mathis Pirates are the seventh winner of the Sportsmanship Award for the 2017 season.

