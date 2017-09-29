Close Sportsmanship Award: Freer Buckaroos The Buckaroos are this week winner of the Sportsmanship Award. This is coming after Freer's overtime win over Banquete last week. Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:23 PM. CDT September 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Freer Buckaroos are the Week 4 winners of the Sportsmanship Award for their overtime win over Banquete last week. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Hamlin Mascot Change Police looking for suspects in credit union robbery Woman arrested for striking boyfriend Last day to sign up for D-SNAP Drug raids at two Alice homes Ingleside residents evicted due to mold D-SNAP Recap Man pulls gun on son during puppy dispute Island Report looks at hotel damage World's first floating yoga studio opens More Stories SPORTS BLITZ - Week 5 Scores, Live Stream and Highlights Sep 29, 2017, 4:23 p.m. Port Aransas residents share frustration at town… Sep 29, 2017, 11:29 p.m. Convoy of supplies, volunteers come all the way from… Sep 29, 2017, 6:55 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs