Sportsmanship Award: Freer Buckaroos

The Buckaroos are this week winner of the Sportsmanship Award. This is coming after Freer's overtime win over Banquete last week.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:23 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Freer Buckaroos are the Week 4 winners of the Sportsmanship Award for their overtime win over Banquete last week.

