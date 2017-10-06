Close Sportsmanship Award: Robstown The Cotton Pickers are the fifth winner of the Sportsmanship Award for the 2017 season. Chris Thomasson, KIII 12:04 AM. CDT October 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Cotton Pickers are the fifth winner of the Sportsmanship Award for the 2017 season. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Mother speaks out after Reality Winner denied bail Oct. 6, 2017, 11:42 p.m. Hurricane warning issued as Nate nears Gulf Coast Oct. 5, 2017, 9:08 a.m. Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45 Oct. 6, 2017, 4:25 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs