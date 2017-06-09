State Semifinal The End Of Moody's Magical 2017 Postseason

ROUND ROCK (KIII SPORTS) - The classic Moody Trojans chant chant became the soundtrack of the spring in Corpus Christi, as the Moody baseball team kept us on the edge of our seats every week until the final out.

“These kids work so hard. our goal was to come and win it,” head coach Joe Curiel told 3Sports.



“We just came up just short today. That's the way the ball bounced today. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support. It's the beauty of the game.”

The postseason featured walkoffs to win their biggest games against bitter rivals. The district championship against Calallen started it all. They also walked off in the Region Quarterfinal against King, rallied for two straight wins against Kerrville Tivy, and walked off in the Region Final against Ray.

“It was special,” Marcus Cantu said after the state semifinal loss, reflecting on his final season.



“It's a great memory for me being a senior. I'm glad I was a part of this you know. It's fun being a Moody Trojan and I'm gonna wear this jersey and these colors for the rest of my life.

A 29 year playoff streak was snapped by these seniors when they were sophomores.

That low took the Trojans to new heights.

“29 years and it broke us,” Cantu said.



“This is the same team that lost that steak. I just started crying because I knew how hard we worked and how far we've come together.”



“I just told coach we did it coach we did it we're starting our own streak.”

The magic ran out in round rock, but the 2017 playoff run will be remembered,

After the state semifinal loss, there was a players only meeting in center field of Dell Diamond. It was run by the seniors with words of encouragement after their final game. Trying to ensure the tradition of Moody Magic as another streak begins.

© 2017 KIII-TV